Tabah NSEA wins bronze at SEA Games for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian PUBG MOBILE team Tabah NSEA staged a dramatic comeback in their final match at the Hanoi SEA Games, clinching the Bronze medal by a single point. This, marks a major milestone for Malaysia as this is the first time PUBG MOBILE is a medal event in the SEA Games.

Initially out of the running for a medal beginning the final day in 8th position, the Tabah NSEA consisting of MAS1Franky (Mohamad Amizul Hafiz Bin Mohd Fadzli), MAS1Magix (Muhammad Irfan Jafni Bin Mohamad), MAS1Flax0P (Muhammad Farish Husaini Bin Zailani), MAS1XRushNN1 (Muhammad Faiz Aiman Baharuddin Bin Abdullah), MAS1Aduka (Muhammad Aduka Ikmal Bin Nor Azmi) and MAS1Jumper (Muhamad Izzrudin Hashim) showed their determination and continued striving for the best in their final match.

Their efforts paid off as they turned the tables around when they scored a Chicken Dinner and earned their place on the podium. The team bagged the Bronze Medal with a final total score of 148 points and two Chicken Dinners with their excellent teamwork and flawless gameplay.

“Congratulations to Tabah NSEA for bringing home the Bronze Medal for Malaysia at the PUBG MOBILE event at the Hanoi SEA Games 2022. We are extremely proud of their achievement and for representing Malaysia at such a significant sports event, especially since this is the first time PUBG MOBILE is a medal event at the SEA Games. Our other PUBG MOBILE national athletes have also done very well for the country and we are equally proud of their accomplishments. We look forward to seeing more Malaysian Esports athletes showcasing their top class abilities while competing on the global stage for our country,” said Adil Hisham, Marketing Manager for PUBG MOBILE, Malaysia.

Also representing Malaysia, GEEK FAM, consisting of members MAS2DamRUDE (Mohd Irzam Aman Bin Mohd Zaini), MAS2Qb (Ahmad Syafiq Imran Bin Mohamad), Snipes (Mohamad Nabil Bin Nazaruddin), MAS2uHigh (Muhammad Dhiya Ulhaq) and MAS2SONiXs (Nadzrul Bin Abdul Sagal) finished in 7th place, scoring one Chicken Dinner and a total of 120 points throughout the event.

Meanwhile, in the solo category, two Malaysian athletes placed among the top 10 with JUMPER (Muhamad Izzrudin Hashim) at 6th place with 87 points and UHIGH (Muhammad Dhiya Ulhaq Muhammad Aras) at 10th place with 78 points. Finishing at 20th place is XRUSH (Muhamad Faiz Aiman Baharuddin) with 61 points, 26th place FRANKY (Mohamad Amizul Hafiz Mohd Fadzli) with 59 points, 32nd place DAMRUDE (Mohd Irzam Mohd Zaini) with 51 points and 45th place SNIPES (Mohamad Nabil Nazaruddin) with 31 points.