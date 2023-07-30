Tammy Tan creates history by winning country’s first ever gold medal at Universiade

KUALA LUMPUR: Wushu exponent Tammy Tan Hui Ling created sporting history by winning the country’s first ever gold medal in the World University Games (Universiade), in Chengdu, China today, ending a 38-year gold medal drought in the Games.

Tammy Tan who had celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, produced an outstanding performance in the women’s Qiangshu event to collect 9.613 points for the gold at the Chengbei Gymnasium.

According to the Games’ official website, Macau’s Weng Ian Wong (9.593 points) took the silver medal while Lydia Sham Hui Yu (9.583 points) from Hong Kong settled for the bronze.

“Tammy Tan ended Malaysia’s almost 38-year wait for a gold medal since first participating in the Universiade held in Kobe, Japan back in 1985,” according to a Facebook posting on the Institute of Higher Learning’s (IPT) sports segment.

The Malaysian wushu contingent had already secured two bronze medals in the Games through Mandy Cebelle Chen and Calvin Lee Wai Leong from the women’s Tajiquan and men’s Nangun.

The country’s previous best performance in the Universiade was winning three silver and four bronze medals during the 2017 edition in Taiwan. -Bernama