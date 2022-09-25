Tan Cheng Hoe appointed Selangor FC head coach

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC today announced Tan Cheng Hoe as their new head coach ahead of the next season to give him ample time for the preparation and planning of the club’s squad.

Based on his achievements and experience, the club believes that Cheng Hoe is the best candidate to take the Red Giants to a higher level in the next season.

Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) in a statement said the 54-year-old head coach was the national coach from 2018 to 2021.

“Under his guidance, the Malaysia team emerged runners-up of the 2018 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship while producing some of the best performances of the national squad at the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers,” said the statement.

Apart from that, the club said Tan had also garnered some outstanding successes when he took Kedah to clinch the 2016 Malaysia Cup and the 2017 Charity Shield and was the recipient of the Football Association of Malaysia Best Coach award in 2016.

Tan in the same statement said he was glad to be able to serve the club which has huge potential and excellent management as well as quality players.

“In this short period, I hope the players could understand the format of play I will be introducing apart from the need to understand each player in the team who has individual character,” said Cheng Hoe.

Selangor FC also announced the appointment of K. Sanbagamaran as the main team technical advisor, who himself was a Red Giant legend while the appointment of the sports director and technical director would be made shortly.

“Selangor FC wishes to thank Nidzam Jamil for helping to steer the team as the interim head coach during the vacant period and he is now holding the post of assistant coach to Tan,” said the club. - Bernama