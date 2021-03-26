The boy has returned as a man

KUALA LUMPUR: When Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin (pix) made a dream move to KV Kortrijk (KVK) in Belgium there were fears that the youngster from Kelantan would find it hard to cope with not only being away from home but also the physical nature of European football.

But judging by the new Luqman that returned home to join up with the national team for centralised training in preparation for the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup second round qualifying campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June, the stint in Belgium has done him good. The boy that left home last year has returned a man.

Luqman’s move to Belgium first division side KVK was initiated by the club’s owner – Malaysian business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan – back in 2019 after the Kota Baru born striker was featured in a list of 60 best young talents in world football by British newspaper the Guardian.

Tan, who has made it a personal mission to promote Malaysia at all levels, paved the way for the teen to first train with Cardiff City Football Club, which is also owned by the Berjaya Group founder.

After a short training stint in Wales, Luqman was signed on a five-year deal in September 2019 and moved to Belgium in July last year. And what a difference eight months have made.

Luqman, who looks physically stronger, said his new sturdy physique was necessary to ensure he could handle the challenge posed by the bigger-built European players.

“I still want to increase my muscle mass and endurance because over there (in Europe) I am still the smallest player,” he said.

Luqman, who is the youngest ever player to be called up by Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, knows he has no other option but to prove his capability during the nine days of training, which began in Johor Bahru on Monday.

“For me, it’s simple. I just have to give 100% in training. If I can play and adapt to the team’s playing style, it won’t matter whether or not I am 19.

“Age is not a barrier for a player to feature in the senior squad, the maturity in your performance and training is what counts,” he told a virtual media early this week.

Cheng Hoe said he could see that the stint in Belgium has had a positive effect on the player.

“There has been some progress in terms of his (Luqman) confidence. He has also shown maturity which I think can help strengthen the national team,” said the 52-year-old coach.

Malaysia take on the UAE on June 3, followed by Vietnam on June 11 and Thailand four days later.

Malaysia are second in Group G with nine points from three wins after five games, behind leaders Vietnam on 11. Indonesia make up the group.