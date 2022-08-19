  1. Sport

Thief tries to steal Lewandowski’s watch

MADRID: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski nearly had his €70,000 (RM317,689) watch stolen outside the club’s training ground Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

The 33-year-old Polish international was on his way to evening training when a person opened the passenger door of a car and took the watch as Lewandowski was greeting fans.

Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga game at Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski joined Barca for about €45 million last month from Bayern Munich after helping the German side win many trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. — Reuters