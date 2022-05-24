Tierney out of 28-man Scotland squad for World Cup playoffs, Nations League

SCOTLAND coach Steve Clarke named a 28-man squad on Monday for their World Cup playoff semi-final and their Nations League fixtures next month with Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney the biggest omission.

Scotland play Ukraine at Hampden Park on June 1 in the playoff semi-final that was postponed from March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If Scotland win, they will play Wales in Cardiff on June 5 for a spot in the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Arsenal's Tierney was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery but Everton right back Nathan Patterson has recovered from ankle surgery to make the cut.

Scotland also play three Nations League fixtures next month against Armenia -- home and away -- and Ireland. - Reuters