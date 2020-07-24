Tour de France 2021 stages in Denmark 'likely' to move to 2022

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s plans to host the opening stages of the 2021 Tour de France will “likely” be pushed back by a year, Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen said on Friday.

“It is most likely that the Tour start in Denmark will be moved to 2022. We are trying for 2021 but if we stick to 2021 it will be very tight,” Jensen told public broadcaster DR.

Jensen, who is also head of the Danish tour opening, was speaking to Danish media outlets following reports that the opening stages could be moved to another venue due to scheduling difficulties.

Tour de France organizer ASO has considered the French region of Brittany, the home region of five-time tour winner Bernard Hinault, as a replacement for Denmark, according to French newspaper Le Telegramme.

Under the initial Tour de France schedule Copenhagen was to host a 13-kilometre time trial on July 2, 2021.

ASO is reportedly mulling to open the 2021 Tour a week earlier in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Tokyo Olympics. The Games, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to open on July 23, 2021.

Jensen told broadcaster TV2 that the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the International Olympic Committee were adamant that the Olympic road cycling race would not be moved, forcing a change of the Tour dates.

Copenhagen is also set to host four matches in the Euro 2020 football tournament that UEFA postponed until next year. The last match in Denmark was scheduled for June 28.

Grand Depart Copenhagen Denmark has been designated as the northernmost start in the Tour de France’s history. – dpa