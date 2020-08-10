Two Atletico Madrid players test positive for coronavirus

BARCELONA: Two Atletico Madrid have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with RB Leipzig, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

The 2014 and 2016 runners-up say both players are self-isolating at home while the rest of the squad and staff due to travel have tested negative before the match in Lisbon on Thursday.

“Yesterday on Saturday, August 8, all members of the first team and the club’s group travelling to Lisbon undertook PCR tests at the Majadahonda training ground, as required by UEFA protocol to play in the quarterfinals of the Champions League,” said Atletico in a statement.

“Among the results revealed today there were two positive cases, who are isolating in their respective homes and this was immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Spanish FA, the Portuguese FA and the Spanish Sports Council.

“New PCR tests will need to be carried out on the first team and members of the travelling party and people close to those who tested positive, creating changes in the hours of training schedule and travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital.

“The club will coordinate new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan, it will be made public. (Atletico) also request the utmost respect regarding the identity of the two positive cases.”

The competition resumed this week after being postponed for five months because of the global health pandemic. – dpa