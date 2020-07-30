Van Dijk tips ‘world class’ Keita to star for Liverpool next season

LONDON: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is tipping "world class" midfielder Naby Keita (pix) to be a star for the Premier League champions next season.

Keita played a starring role after the season resumed following the Covid-19 lockdown, helping Liverpool to their first title-winning season since 1990.

Van Dijk said if Keita will shine if he can steer clear of the injuries that have interrupted him since he joined in the summer of 2018.

"Naby is a fantastic guy, he works so hard and he is an outstanding football player," Van Dijk told the club website on Wednesday.

"We see it week in and week out. He has unfortunately been unlucky with some injuries, but hopefully he can stay fully fit for the next season.

"I think he is world class, if I'm absolutely honest. I see all the moments when he has the ball, the smart moves, the smart intelligence. It's just incredible to see and I'm very happy for him.” – dpa