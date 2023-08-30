VfL Wolfsburg open South-East Asia regional office in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg have opened their South-East Asia office at Menara Matrade here to promote football-related technical and business-to-business (B2b) programmes in the region.

This is the second overseas office ‘The Wolves’ have set up after Beijing, China in 2017.

VfL Wolfsburg chief executive officer Michael Meeske said that, with the opening of their Kuala Lumpur office, the club are open to working with any team in Malaysia on football development.

“Malaysia is a powerful country and there’s a strong relationship with Germany, which makes things easier for us as a German football club. Hence, we decided to open an office here in Malaysia as it’s a good access point in the region,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the office here today.

He said the club planned to travel to Malaysia next year to strengthen ties with Malaysia’s football community.

“We are thinking about coming with the team to Malaysia maybe next year and it should be a great opportunity to team up with other football clubs because that’s our mission in the world of football,“ he said.

VfL Wolfsburg are a professional club founded in 1945 in the town of Wolfsburg, Germany, where Volkswagen was founded.

The club earned promotion to the top flight in 1997 and have remained in the Bundesliga ever since. -Bernama