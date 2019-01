PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) youth wing, Armada, raised RM100,000 at its inaugural Fundraising Golf Tournament at the Palm Garden Golf Club yesterday.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the youth wing hopes to create a new culture of raising funds for political activities through transparent public crowd funding, sponsorships and other fund raisers.

“We want to use the right and proper channels to raise funds,” said Syed Saddiq, who is also the Minister of Youth and Sports.

“One of which is to call all our friends to come play and make a little contribution for the future of Bersatu, so it will always lift and uphold the voice of Malaysia and especially for the youth through the Armada.”

Also present were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Malacca Bersatu wing state chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

The winner of the Armada fundraising golf tournament was Azrul Mukhrith, who received a trophy and XTrack Commercial Treadmill. In second place was Salleh Hudin Imran who won a trophy and Xtrack Recumbent Bike. Aidi Ahmad won a trophy and a Xtrack Cross Trainer for coming in third.

The nearest-to-the-pin hole 17 prize was won by Ahmad Norhisyam, who received a trophy and a Xtrack Upright Bike. Suhaimi Mustafa grabbed a RM1,000 cash prize for being nearest to the line on hole 3.

Watch video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-atjlBdLS4