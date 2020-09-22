(video) Djokovic back on track with fifth Rome title

ROME: Novak Djokovic picked up where he left off before his US Open default two weeks ago, winning a fifth Italian Open title on Monday, days before the start of Roland Garros.

The world No. 1 lifted a record 36th Masters crown, one more than great rival Rafael Nadal, after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final at the Foro Italico in Rome.

“Turning to Paris, I couldn’t ask for a better tournament here in Rome. Another big title and I’m super pleased,” said Djokovic.

“I don’t think I played my best tennis throughout the entire week, but I think I found my best tennis when I needed it in the decisive moments.”

Djokovic extended his record to 31 wins from 32 matches this year, with his only loss the US Open disqualification for accidently hitting a line judge with a ball.

Schwartzman had shocked nine-time tournament winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

But he ran out of steam in a final played under light drizzle, having also spent more than three hours on the court in Sunday’s semifinals.

Despite a great start, with two breaks to lead 3-0, Schwartzman could not keep the momentum going against the 17-time Grand Slam winner, who notched up his fifth win over the Argentinian.

For Djokovic it was a fifth victory in 10 finals in Rome, but the first since 2015, having finished runner-up three times since including last year to Nadal.

“It’s been a good week, even if I haven't played my best tennis. I’m satisfied,” said Djokovic. – AFP