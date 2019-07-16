(Video) ‘Jordan Boy’ stays humble following win over Saiful Merican

IT was an important victory for his career, but Malaysia’s up and coming Muay Thai sensation Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud remained humble following an impressive unanimous decision win against fellow countryman Saiful “The Vampire” Merican in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohammed, instead, pointed out that it could be a sign of better things to come for him in ONE Championship.

“It was a tough win, but I was certain that I was getting the win after three rounds,” the 23-year-old athlete said following his three-round Muay Thai clash at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on Friday, 12 July.

“As you know, it’s been a tough period for me. I’ve lost the past three matches, but to end that in Kuala Lumpur is something special.”

“I don’t want to talk too much about it,” Mohammed said, “because it wasn’t one of my better performances in my career. I know there are tougher matches ahead.”

The Kedah native got the action underway with a ferocious left roundhouse kick. Merican’s experience, however, made things a little bit difficult for the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym Ampang representative as he countered everything Mohammed threw at him.

Mohammed’s combinations in the attacking department were clear, and every time Merican drew close to score points, he used everything in his arsenal such as elbows, kicks, punches, and knees.

Round two got off to a belter as “Jordan Boy” sent his opponent to the canvas with a hard right hand. Merican advanced with a flurry of fists, but Mohammed’s reach advantage made it hard for the Merican Muay Thai Gym owner to land anything clean.

Merican – who returned to the ring for the first time since August 2017 – looked to have tired down in the final stanza. But “The Vampire” managed to hold on till the final bell despite Mohammed’s offensive attack.

“Saiful Merican was a very tough opponent,” Mohammed said. “His leg kicks and punches were very heavy.”

“But my coaches’ game plan worked, and I’m very thankful for that. Competing against a very-experienced martial artist like Merican can be very tricky.”

The win improved his professional Muay Thai record to 32-5. With another win under his belt, the bantamweight athlete hopes to continue his winning run at The Home of Martial Arts.

“I’m going to enjoy this win for now. But it’s another week of training next week. I cannot wait for what’s next in my career.”