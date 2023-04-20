Weightlifter ready to battle on for medals despite injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cambodia SEA Games-bound Malaysian contingent may have already lost two medals even before the start of the games next month, due to the absence of two injured weightlifters in the National weightlifting squad.

Prominent weightlifters Mohamad Aniq Kasdan and Muhammad Aznil Bidin will not be on the flight to Cambodia due to injuries, forcing Muhammad Erry Hidayat (pix) to spearhead the search for medals, although he too is not fully fit due to his own set of injuries.

Muhammad Erry, 24, himself is carrying a shoulder and knee injury that may limit his capacity and capabilities during training and preparations for the SEA Games which is just around the corner.

However, the Kuala Lumpur-born Muhammad Erry said he would not allow injury setbacks to dampen his spirit or affect his training routines or preparations in pursuit of medals during the games, especially so when Muhammad Aznil and Mohamad Aniq are always around to provide inspiration during training.

“I feel dejected sometimes because I am facing one injury after another but I am determined to do my best in training as well as the games. I will certainly work hard to win medals for the country.

“Aznil and Aniq have given me the courage to continue. They are my sparring partners. If they are not around I may have lost my confidence. Both are always assisting me in training,” he said.

Muhammad Erry said they (all three weightlifters) were currently undergoing a month-long training camp in Surabaya from April 3 to May 1.

Speaking of his target for the games, Muhammad Erry who is the son of 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hidayat Hamidon said defending his bronze medal in Cambodia would not be an easy feat due to the presence of world class weightlifters from Thailand and Indonesia.

“Competitors I will be facing in Cambodia are all medal winners in the Olympics. Therefore, competition in the SEA Games will be tougher than the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

However, National weightlifting coach Nur Jannah remains optimistic that Muhammad Erry will be able to defend his bronze medal when competing in Cambodia.

Apart from Muhammad Erry who will be competing in the men’s 73kg category, four other weightlifters in the squad are Muhammad Danial Dahlan (67kg) Muhammad Hafiz Shamsuddin (89kg), Nur Atiqah Mahamad Sobri (women’s 59kg) and Nur Syazwani Radzi (women’s 64kg).

The SEA Games weightlifting squad will commence centralised training in Bukit Jalil from April 29, before heading to Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the SEA Games weightlifting competition scheduled from May 13-17.

At the Vietnam SEA Games held in Hanoi, Mohamad Aniq won a bronze medal in the men’s 55kg, Muhamad Aznil won a silver in the men’s 61kg category and Muhammad Erry came home with a bronze from the men’s 73kg. - Bernama