West Ham lead Premier League after beating Brighton

LONDON: West Ham United led the Premier League on Saturday night with an impressive 3-1 win away to Brighton.

David Moyes’ side made light of Brighton’s positive start to the campaign as they led 3-0 before Brighton scored a late consolation goal.

James Ward-Prowse put West Ham ahead in the first half after taking advantage of a poor backpass. Jarrod Bowen and the impressive Michail Antonio scored the second and third goals in the second half, before Pascal Gross netted a late consolation for the home side, said Xinhua.

James Maddison opened the scoring as Tottenham continued their unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win away to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

The England midfielder turned in Pape Sarr’s smart pass in the 17th minute. Although Bournemouth improved after the break, Dejan Kulusevski doubled Tottenham’s advantage in the 63rd minute after good work from Son Heung-Min.

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at home after conceding two goals just four minutes into the game as Taiwo Awoniyi scored on the break and Wily Boly chested home after a corner.

Marcos Rashford was vital in all three of United’s goals, setting up Christian Eriksen for their first in the 17th minute, giving the pass for Bruno Fernandes to assist Casemiro after 52 minutes and then winning the penalty to allow Fernandes to win the game.

Arsenal fell behind to a first-minute goal from Andreas Pereira as they were held by Fulham.

Substitute Fabio Viera helped Arsenal to turn the score around, provoking the penalty that allowed Bukayo Saka to level from the penalty spot and then crossing for Eddie Nketiah to put Arsenal ahead with 18 minutes left.

Fulham were furious as the goal was allowed to stand after an apparent foul on Bassey and the defender was sent off soon after for a second yellow card.

Joao Palhainha saved a point for 10-man Fulham with three minutes left as he found a crisp finish to a cross from the right to tie the score at 2-2.

Joachim Anderson scored a 76th-minute equalizer to save a point for Crystal Palace, who had trailed 1-0 at Brentford since the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Everton crashed to their third consecutive defeat as Sasa Kalajdzic flicked home an 87th-minute header to give Wolves a 1-0 win at Goodison.

It was a familiar story of missed chances for Everton, who once again look to be favorites for relegation.

Chelsea claimed their first win of the season on Friday night as a brace from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson’s first goal for the club gave them a comfortable 3-0 win over newly promoted Luton Town.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 17th minute and added a second in the 68th minute, before Jackson rounded off the scoring in the 75th minute. -BERNAMA