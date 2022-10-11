Blind Venezuelan boy converts World Cup sticker album into Braille

VENEZUELA: A blind 12-year-old Venezuelan soccer fan has found a way to participate in the craze of collecting World Cup football stickers, by adding Braille to them.

Sebastian Filoramo, from the western city of Barquisimeto, began the initiative with the support of his parents and school teacher a few months ago by buying and labeling the album stickers with a Braille machine.

“My dad is a genius, he thinks of everything,” Filoramo, who lost his sight as a baby, said. “He told me: ‘Do you want to fill the album? Then let’s get it adapted.’”

While customizing the collectible stickers, Filoramo said he also used transparent adhesive paper to write the names and numbers in Braille, and then his father helped him with the glue on the edges of the squares to guide him to put the players’ cards inside the album.