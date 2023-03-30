Yeangder TPC merits new prize fund rise

CHINESE TAIPEI: For the second year in a row, the prize fund has been increased at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC).

To celebrate the return of the tournament to the Asian Tour schedule last September after a three-year absence due to COVID, the purse rose by 40% from US$500,000 in 2019 to US$700,000.

For 2023, a further US$50,000 has been added, meaning players will be vying for US$750,000 in total prize money when the event returns to Linkou International Golf and Country Club from September 21-24.

Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour’s Commissioner & CEO, said: “Our thanks go to the Yeangder Group and its Chairman Emmet Hsu for their continued support. By increasing the purse to US$750,000, the Yeangder TPC will move up to the next tier of points for our Order of Merit.”

Among those relishing the prospect of a return to Linkou International will be Travis Smyth.

Thanks to four sub-70 rounds, the Australian recorded his maiden Asian Tour triumph there last year.

The inaugural Yeangder TPC in 2010 was won by Thailand great Thaworn Wiratchant. He triumphed again in 2013 and remains the only player to date to have his name etched on the trophy twice.

The victories of Thai Prom Meesawat (2014) and Spaniard Carlos Pigem (2016) were notable for the fact that they were achieved after play-offs, while Lu Wei-chih (2011) is the only Chinese Taipei player to have savoured success in the event.

Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar’s four-stroke success in 2012 remains the largest winning margin in the event’s history.

Also on the Yeangder TPC roll of honour are South African Shaun Norris (2015), Indian Ajeetesh Sandhu (2017) and American John Catlin in 2018, when Sihwan Kim, last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, finished second.