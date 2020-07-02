Zidane tells players to stay focused

Zinedine Zidane (pix) warned his Real Madrid players yesterday to maintain their focus if they are to pip Barcelona to the league title ahead of their La Liga clash with Getafe.

Madrid top La Liga by a point after five wins out of five since the Spanish season restarted last month. Real have a game in hand on Barcelona and the better of the head-to-head record which decides league placings for teams on the same number of points.

Even though Real have a kinder run-in than the Catalans, who drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Zidane warned the trophy could slip from their grasp if they lose momentum.

“It’s my job to warn you you’ve won nothing yet. This is the harsh reality. The truth of the matter,“ Zidane told reporters Wednesday.

“There are six games left with 18 points at stake. We are one point ahead, nothing more.

“Being on the right track is one thing, but we will have to repeat this until the end of the season.”

Zidane expressed his delight with how Madrid have responded after the benforced break, telling Spanish sports daily Marca: ”I’m very happy and proud of the players. But we have six ‘finals’ left and one is tomorrow (4am Malaysian time).

”And we have to think about trying our best to win.”We’re good, but this doesn’t mean anything.”

Real will be without Eden Hazard, who has been left out of the 24-man squad selected to face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

The Belgium forward limped off during Real’s 1-0 win at Espanyol on Sunday and was seen with ice on his right ankle, on which he had surgery in March.

Hazard has been fouled once every 23 minutes this season, yet the Real Madrid boss is calling for patience with the Belgian.

”He’s very good and the opponents know it,“ Zidane said.

”But there’s no intention of hurting any player. We have to be calm with Eden.

”He’s been off the pitch for a long time and you have to go easy on him. He’ll be fine in a little while.”

“We shouldn’t panic,“ added Zidane about Hazard’s condition.

Zidane has a dazzling record with Real Madrid, winning three Champions Leagues in his last spell as manager.

In this season’s competition, Real trail Manchester City 2-1 in a last-16 tie that is scheduled to be resolved in England in early August.

“I was a player, I went through this situation, I lived this experience. I know very well what it is, and the players know very well that nothing has been won yet.”

In related news, James Rodriguez has come out in public to state his frustration at not playing more regularly, which the Frenchman understands perfectly.

”James is telling the truth,“ Zidane commented. ”He wants to play more and that’s normal. I understand that.

”But we’re going to go until the end like this.” – AFP/Agencies