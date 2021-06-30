5 big fun facts about Clifford the Big Red Dog

Based on the beloved Scholastic book character by Norman Bridwell, Clifford will teach the world how to love big and will be showing how on the big screens in the film titled Clifford the Big Red Dog.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. The puppy’s size definitely got the attention of a lot of people in the city, especially a genetics company.

While her single mum (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) realize that they have to go on a run with Clifford to escape the genetics company.

According to Dogoday, each like for the trailer will contribute $1 donation to Best Friends Animal Society to help the organization’s dream of a no-kill shelter system in America a reality by 2025.

Rounding up the cast are Kenan Thompson (Mighty Ducks, Saturday Night Live), Tony Hale (Toy Story 4), Izaac Wang, Paul Rodriguez, David Alan Grier, Russell Peters and Rosie Perez.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,“ said series executive producer Iole Lucchese. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog premieres on September 16, 2021.