5 shows to watch in the next few months

Whether you’re looking for comedy, supernatural horror, romance or a foodie adventure, there’s something for everyone over the next few months. 1. David Rocco’s Dolce Southeast Asia

Join David Rocco in a gastronomical adventure across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. From bustling cosmopolitan cities to thriving rural villages, David learns how to cook traditional dishes and samples the famous street food of Southeast Asia. In between all the culinary delights, David also takes the opportunity to experience the culture and meet inspiring people who are making a mark in their respective country. David Rocco’s Dolce Southeast Asia premieres on 14 September at 10pm on National Geographic (Astro CH 571 (SD)/ 551 (HD), unifi TV CH 508). 2. Archer S11

Super spy Sterling Archer finally wakes up from his coma, only to learn that three years has passed and the world has moved on. This does not do well for his ego. He’s ready to return to the spy world but many things have changed during his absence. It will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old way... or will it? Archer S11 double episode premiere is on 17 September at 10pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454). 3. Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy set in the beautiful city of love. Emily (played by Lily Collins) is an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago and unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She’s given the monumental task to revamp their social media strategy too. Moving to the city of love isn’t as easy as it seems. While juggling work and trying to make new friends in a new city, she encounters plenty of intoxicating adventures and new romances.

Fashionistas will definitely die for the wardrobe selection in the series designed by Patricia Fields, the person behind the costumes in The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City. The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi). Emily in Paris debuts on Netflix on 2 October. 4. The Haunting of Bly Manor

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. The Haunting of Bly Manor, set in 1980s England follows a tragic death of an au pair. Henry Wingrave (played by Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece Flora and nephew Miles Wingrave (Amelia Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundkeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs Grose (T’Nia Miller). Also lurking in the manor are centuries of dark secrets of love and loss waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. Similar to Hill House, dead doesn’t mean gone at Bly Manor.





Producing partners Flanagan and Macy drew from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, perfect to watch all the way into the Halloween month. The cast include Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint, Kate Siegel and Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel. The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix on 9 October. 5. Resident Evil

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Netflix has confirmed a live action series after the popular Capcom survival horror video game Resident Evil. This time, it’s a brand new story across two timelines: