A flavourful roadshow

To mark the beginnings of Spring, Starbucks Malaysia is inviting customers to relax and ‘unfocus’ themselves this season with the launch of its ‘Dream Beyond Mini-Tour’, a roadshow to inspire people to lift their imaginations and to dream up more creative, unexpected solutions – ideas beyond the norm.

The roadshow will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11th March until 3rd April from 10am to 8pm across Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor. During these roadshows, customers can also enjoy various exclusive activities, from personalizing their merchandise to snapping photos with the ‘Dream Beyond’ gallery wall.

In conjunction with the launch, Starbucks Malaysia also introduced brand new beverages that are inspired by the scenic cherry blossom landscapes of Japan. While cherry blossoms and spring are known for their fleeting beauty, the new Starbucks Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte and Starbucks Strawberry Dream Crème Frappuccino are sure to provide everlasting bliss and infinite inspiration. Featuring ingredients of pure matcha and sweet strawberry, the combinations of these flavours build up into a whimsical beverage fit for your Instagram feed.

These delightful treats for the eyes and the tastebuds will be available at all stores today, while stocks last.

NEW! Starbucks Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte

Our classic aromatic Pure Matcha gets a delightfully fluffy strawberry twist with the Starbucks Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte. Enjoy our soothing Pure Matcha flavour, perfectly balanced with milk and strawberry syrup, creating deliciously light layers of strawberry flavoured cloud foam for a subtly- sweet finish. Available as a hot and iced handcrafted beverage.

NEW! Starbucks Strawberry Dream Crème Frappuccino blended beverage

Gift yourself a sweet treat with Starbucks’ blissful Strawberry Dream Crème Frappuccino blended beverage. The Strawberry Dream Crème Frappuccino blended beverage is a blissful combination of strawberry and vanilla – made with milk, ice, Creme Frappuccino syrup base, berrylicious strawberry syrup, and dreamy vanilla syrup. These flavours are layered to create a mesmerizing pink ombre look, topped with indulgent whipped cream and colourful sprinkles for a fun finish. Available as a blended handcrafted beverage. Customers can also customize their beverage with plant-based whipped cream, now available at Starbucks stores across Malaysia.

The Starbucks ‘Dream Beyond’ Mini Tour will start in Starbucks Reserve Tropicana Gardens Mall, from 11th March to 13th March. After that, the tour will continue upwards to Penang at Starbucks Tanjong Tokong Drive-Thru store, from 18th March through to 20th March, before moving southbound to Johor at Starbucks Setia Tropika Drive-Thru from 25th March to 27th March. Finally, the last stop of the tour will make its return to Klang Valley to the heart of Kuala Lumpur at Starbucks Reserve Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, from 1st April to 3rd April. All activities within the tour dates will operate from 10am to 8pm, each day.