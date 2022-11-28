A gathering of stars

As part of the Disney Content Showcase, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific will be convening some of the region’s biggest entertainment stars in Singapore for a “blue carpet moment” on November 30 at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Top Korean stars who will be gracing the blue carpet include: the cast of Korean crime drama Big Bet – featuring Lee Donghwi (Extreme Job, New Year Blues), Squid Game villain Heo Sungtae and acclaimed director Kang Yunsung.

Expect legendary Japanese director Miike Takashi and an A-list Korean cast including Jung Haein (Snowdrop, D.P.), Ko Kyungpyo (Love in Contract, Cross) and up-and-coming actress Kim Hyejun from the highly anticipated crime fantasy thriller, Connect.

Other top talent from Japan include the cast of suspense-filled thriller Gannibal – Yuya Yagira (HOKUSAI, Asakusa Kid), Riho Yoshioka (Haken Anime!, The Romance Manga Artist) and director Shinzo Katayama (Siblings of the Cape).

Fans of Indonesian content can also catch actor Deva Mahenra representing Teluh Darah, the Indonesian horror series that premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival; Chelsea Islan, the star of upcoming super hero series Tira and Refal Hady from Wedding Agreement the Series.

Pixar director/animator/storyboard artist/voice actor Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) will also join the blue carpet representing his all-new, original feature film Elemental.

Apart from this star-studded blue carpet event, an expansive theatrical and streaming slate for 2023 will be presented at the Disney Content Showcase – including a growing collection of APAC Originals on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, told by some of the region’s best storytellers.