A gold Christmas

Sungei Wang Plaza is gearing up for Christmas this year with a grand festive celebration. As part of its collaborative effort with the Honorary Consulate of Estonia and Shopee, Sungei Wang is offering shoppers an Estonian Christmas experience along with an array of attractive shopping deals.
Themed Villa de Gold, the Christmas campaign takes customers on a journey to a snowy and bright Estonian Christmas town. From the spectacular 20-foot golden Christmas tree to a breathtaking Estonian Christmas house, shoppers are sure to be relished in an enchanting mood upon their arrival at the entrance.
“The Christmas season is one of the most important times of the year in Estonia, dating back to ancient pagan celebrations that took place around the winter solstice,” said Yang Berbahagia Col Dato’ Harbans Singh during the launching of the event.
Yang Berbahagia continued, “We are glad to partner with Sungei Wang Plaza for the very first time to have a chance to advocate the beauty of Estonia through a unique Christmas experience at Sungei Wang Plaza.”
The joint effort is expected to last until 2 January 2022. Apart from Yang Berbahagia’s attendance, the launching was also officiated by Mr Carter Lim, treasurer of Sungei Wang Plaza Management Corporation, Ms Yuen May Chee, Property manager of Knight Frank Malaysia, and Mr Joseph Teo, Centre Manager of Sungei Wang Plaza.
Sungei Wang Plaza also furthered spread the festive spirit by inviting the children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary for the launching of the event. The kids were treated to a Christmas creative workshop, tour at MinNature Malaysia and Christmas presents from Mr Joseph Teo.
“It is our great pleasure to host this year’s Christmas Celebration together with the Honorary Consulate of Estonia in Malaysia and Shopee and celebrate the Christmas spirit with the underprivileged children.
“We hope to bring in the Christmas cheer to delight everyone through the season’s ambience after experiencing a long period of economic downturn.” expressed Teo in his speech.
Along with the themed decorations and shopping deals, Villa de Gold is also set to come with several exciting activities. For instance, buyers can look forward to Christmas Carols and Santa Claus meet & greet sessions on the weekend at the main entrance.
Whereas on Christmas day, a caricaturist and comedy puppet show is set to happen at the main entrance in the afternoon. But wait! It gets better! There is even a chance for shoppers to win amazing prizes worth a total of RM 45,000.
All thanks to the first-ever Shopee Claw Machine that is expected to make its debut this Wednesday. So, what are you waiting for? Head down now to Sungei Wang Plaza! For more information, visit http://www.sungeiwang.com/happenings/villadegold2021/