$!A Raya wonderland

MOP KLIA welcomes shoppers with glamorous Raya mall décor and festive activities

Get all your Raya shopping done under one roof at MOP KLIA.

Shoppers when visiting Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA), Japan’s branded factory outlet shopping mall from March 20 until April 28, 2023, will experience a Modern Moroccan-themed garden that is adorned with colourful drapes and refined architecture. Step into a picturesque setting that provides the perfect backdrop for a Raya-themed outfit of the day (OOTD) photoshoot. Beyond just fashion enthusiasts, families can also relish the opportunity to capture timeless moments spent together while shopping for Raya.

TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development said MOP KLIA endeavours to always give shoppers a unique shopping experience during festivities to get them into the celebratory mood. “MOP KLIA is a unique branded factory outlet shopping mall as we do not only house branded stores, but we also have a children’s entertainment centre and numerous eateries to suit the different tastebuds. We would also like to spring a surprise for our shoppers during festivities with a uniquely themed décor and interesting shopping mechanics,” said Cheah. For shoppers with a passion for arts and crafts, there is an exciting opportunity to showcase your creativity at the Raya Workshops. These workshops, which include beading, plush ketupat, and ornament painting, which will be available on selected weekends and Mondays for you to participate in and demonstrate your crafty talent. What better way to revel in the festive atmosphere than by immersing oneself in a joyous display of celebratory performances. Shoppers can indulge in the festivities with a series of special Raya performances and appearances on selected weekends and Mondays, adding an extra layer of merriment to their shopping experience. Shoppers can also look forward to new store openings such as Daisy – fashion for Muslim women, The Travel Store, Calisto Vision Care as well as the opening of Food District – a new food court at MOP KLIA and StreetK, a new eatery serving Korean cuisine. Boss and Michael Kors have also reopened with a refreshed new look.

Mitsui Shopping Park MY APP To add to the excitement at MOP KLIA, the mall recently launched its members’ privilege app ‘Mitsui Shopping Park MY App’, that offers a Points system for voucher redemptions with earned points, more rewards and discounts, birthday treats, exclusive event rewards, and 2x reward points during special occasions. New sign-ups before 30 April 2023, will be offered 2x rewards points, a 300 points welcome bonus, an RM5 e-voucher sign-up bonus, exclusive discounts on participating outlets and member specials such as birthday treats and e-voucher redemption. In conjunction with the Raya campaign until 30th April, customers who have downloaded the APP can redeem an RM10 Grab F&B e-voucher. While stocks last. Rewards & Redemptions Shopping is always made rewarding at MOP KLIA. Among the rewards, there are prizes worth up to RM50,000 that await shoppers to win and claim including the “Flip & Win” with cash vouchers and gifts to be won, a limited edition MOP KLIA novelty gift and many more. Exclusively this Raya, eligible shoppers can also redeem an elegant brooch designed by OZEL Jewellery that will go perfectly with their Raya outfit. Additionally, there will be a 3-day special cash-back voucher redemption from 22nd to 24th April, with more money back for those who spend more. Additionally, there will be a Raya Lucky Draw through an online entry that will offer shoppers a chance to win a GINTELL Cyber TREK, an Apple iPhone 14, a Samsung Galaxy Tab, a Samsung Smart TV, a Samsung Robotic Vacuum and other exclusive prizes.