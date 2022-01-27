$!A Roaring NFT collection

Tiger Beer and PMC roar into the Metaverse, supporting the creative industry through ‘The Tiger Archives’ NFT collection

Tiger Beer and Pestle & Mortar Clothing are roaring into the Year of the Tiger with an NFT (non-fungible token) collection of Lucky Tigers.

Tiger Beer, the number one international premium beer in Asia, and Malaysian streetwear pioneer PMC (Pestle & Mortar Clothing) are roaring into the Year of the Tiger, launching an NFT (non-fungible token) collection of Lucky Tigers. The launch is a key part of Tiger Beer’s ‘The Year of Your Tiger’ campaign, designed to ignite a movement that encourages people everywhere to set aside their fears and achieve bold ambitions in 2022.

Dubbed ‘The Tiger Archives’, the collection of 6,688 NFTs features PMC’s take on Chinese archival tiger artwork inspired by Tiger Beer’s bottles through the years, each unique and fully drawn by hand. Recognising the resilience of creators during the pandemic, Tiger Beer and PMC are coming together to pay it forward through Tiger Beer’s Uncage platform. Proceeds from The Tiger Archives will go towards supporting local musicians and artists throughout 2022, the Year of the Tiger. Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director, Tiger Beer comments: “Tigers are renowned for being bold and courageous. This spirit has always been intrinsic to Tiger Beer – everyone said brewing beer in the tropics was impossible until we did it. The Year of the Tiger is the perfect opportunity for us all to embody the symbolic power of the Tiger, and uncage our bold ambitions for the year ahead. The Tiger Archives is the perfect realisation of this. These Lucky Tigers are unique, progressive and stunningly created. By sharing proceeds from The Tiger Archives with local musicians and artists, we hope to support creatives to realise their bold ambitions in 2022.”

Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia also added, “As an occasion that only comes once every 12 years, the Year of the Tiger is a very special year for us, and our year-long campaign starts with Chinese New Year. Through this, we want to encourage people to uncage their inner tiger and go all out in 2022. This foray into NFTs showcases the brand’s roaring spirit, and we hope to continue breaking boundaries with our long-standing partner, PMC”. Owning one of these NFTs does not just bring luck. To bridge the metaverse with real life, NFT holders unlock a series of exclusive perks and curated experiences. The Tiger Archives will be open for public mint on 30th January 2022. “One of our main drivers for The Tiger Archives is to educate newcomers into the metaverse and illuminate this space for our community. We want to show how the metaverse enables endless possibilities, and are excited for our community to join us on this adventure,” said PMC Founder Hugh Koh.

Those in Malaysia can head over to The Tiger Archives’ ongoing pop-up at Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot, where a preview of the NFTs is being showcased until 7th February 2022.