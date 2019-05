AIRASIA has announced additional late night flights and low fares for the Harvest Festival and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period.

The additional flights are for the travel period between May 31 and Jun 17, 2019. AirAsia will also provide low fares on selected routes to East Malaysia from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

“While our guests are preparing for the Harvest Festival and Hari Raya, we are making preparations to bring them home to their loved ones. More than 115,000 additional seats will be made available this festive period and we’d like to thank the government for their support in obtaining these flight approvals,” said AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

Guests who are travelling during this period are advised to arrive earlier at the airport and to anticipate some congestion at security checkpoints and check-in counters.

Guests flying during this period are also strongly advised to check-in online and print out their boarding pass. Web and mobile check-in are available 14 days prior to the departure of all AirAsia flights.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the additional flights with fixed fares offer the best value for Malaysians during Hari Raya and the Harvest Festival, particularly between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.