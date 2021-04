Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees the return of an iconic character from the previous films in the franchise.

In a recently released clip, Paul Rudd’s character, Mr. Grooberson, could be seen shopping for ice-cream in a supermarket when he noticed something wriggling on the candy and sweets shelf.

The pack of marshmallows on the shelf tore open only to reveal an adorable Mini-Puft!

It didn’t take long for more Mini-Pufts to gather and cause mayhem in the store.

Who’s in the film?

Carrie Coon plays Callie, a single mother who moved her family to the small town of Oklahoma. Her two children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), moves with her to their grandfather’s home.

Paul Rudd plays a school teacher named Mr. Grooberson who is very much into ghost hunting and inadvertently leads Trevor and Phoebe down the path to become Ghostbusters.

What’s the story about?