ANSA Hotel KL and BHR team up for CSR initiative

IN July, ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur joined forces for the second time with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (BHR) for a corporate social responsibility programme to bring cheer to the underprivileged.

The volunteers, made up of 30 associates from different departments within the hotel and head office paid a visit to Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera, a home for 30 children and teenagers.

The visit started with a welcome speech from ANSA’s hotel manager, Siew Peng Low, following which the associates were divided into a few groups and given tasks accordingly. One group replaced the faulty items around the home which included new fluorescent lights, installation of new wall fans and power sockets. In addition to this the second group cleaned the common areas, bedrooms and toilets of the home.

As the cleaning and repair works were in progress, the third group of associates bonded with the children and entertained them with arts and crafts activities. This included colourful sand art for the younger children and chopstick artwork for the older ones.

Following the home’s schedule, lunch was served at noon. ANSA and BHR associates were able to serve the children a special lunch which was devoured enthusiastically by everyone. The home was delighted when ANSA and BHR associates gifted each child a present and brought them groceries including rice, cooking oil, toiletries and dry goods. As the event came to a close, all the kids thanked the hotel associates that came and spent the day with them.

Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera is a non-profit organisation for underprivileged children in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. They survive from public donations which include money, food and gifts.

Husband and wife founders, Johari and Suzana, set up the home because they realised there were many poor kids and orphans in the Klang Valley area. The home was established in May 2009. Their objective is to give the children a safe place to live, meals and schooling.

For more information or donation enquiries please contact Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera at 03-9100 4074/012-292 2542 or rbnursyaheera@gmail.com