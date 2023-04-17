Arvia Interactive Smart Board Enhances Digitalisation Efforts in the National Education System

Integration of smart board technology in teaching and learning highlighting the Arvia Certified Educator programme begins in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The initiative to enhance digitalisation in education will witness the introduction of the interactive smart board in teaching and learning in schools nationwide. Early efforts were initiated recently through the cooperation between renowned smart board technology Arvia provider Israk Solutions Sdn Bhd (Israk Solutions) and the Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department to create an innovative and interesting teaching experience. In line with the cooperation, Arvia will formulate continued training through the ‘Arvia Certified Educator’ programme to help teachers and users effectively integrate smart board technology into their teaching. According to Israk Solutions Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ahmad Najib Habeb, the programme will equip teachers with skills required to optimise the use of the technology involved and, at the same time, create dynamic and interesting teaching.

“The cooperation between Arvia and the Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department is aimed at enhancing digitalisation efforts in education.” “Integration of the smart board technology can revolutionise the current education delivery system. “The Arvia smart board technology was created to provide an interactive and interesting experience for students to allow them to study in an enjoyable environment,’’ he said. Representing Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department’s Educational Technology Resources Division, Padli Saed said a training workshop had already been conducted on March 22, 2023, with the attendance of teachers from several schools around Putrajaya, whereby the session involved the introduction and exposure about the Arvia smart board. The event, which involved the introduction and exposure to the Arvia smart board, was attended by teachers from several schools around Putrajaya. “This is to ensure that representatives from schools that are interested to learn about the usage of the smart board have seen and experienced handling it (Arvia smart board) by themselves. “At the moment, the smart board is only available at the Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department,’’ he added.

According to him, this effort will be continuously carried out by Israk Solutions and the Education Department to explore and feel the experience of handling the smart board. It will enable both parties to collect feedback and opinion from school representatives involving any matter (issues) faced by the schools (them). This will enable both parties to collect feedback and opinion from representatives of the involved schools in regards to the usage of the smart board.