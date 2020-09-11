Awaken the national spirit at Gerak Angin

Malaysia’s first virtual arts festival, Gerak Angin, is set to premiere on Malaysia Day, and will celebrate the very best of Malaysia’s culture, arts and heritage through modern mediums. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Gerak Angin is organised by Masakini Theatre Company, Sutra Foundation and Surprise Ventures. The festival sees over 200 individuals from across Malaysia’s performing arts scene to showcase a diverse range of music, dance and theatre performances from Sept 16 to Oct 2. Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia Dato’ Sri Nancy Shukri said: “Gerak Angin captures the essence of being Malaysian and more importantly these rousing performances will surely reawaken and uplift spirits, something we all need at this time.”

From left to right: Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture secretary-general Dato’ Dr Noor Zari, Founder of Masakini Theatre Sabera Shaik, Chairman of Sutra Foundation Datuk Ramli Ibrahim, and Vivek Menon, Principal Partner at Surprise Ventures during the Gerak Angin special screening and official launch event.

In celebration of the impending launch, the organisers recently hosted a special screening event of the full Festival-trailer which featured the 17 performances that will greet audiences at Gerak Angin, as well as an exclusive first-look at Gerak Angin: Episode One featuring a musical performance by Geng Wak Long. “Gerak Angin is going to be a truly unique festival not only for its fully digital nature, but also for the immensely vibrant collective of arts and artists that it showcases,” said Puan Sri Sabera Shaik, artistic director of Masakini Theatre Company and artistic director for the Theatre genre of Gerak Angin. Every day of the Festival will see a fresh episode uploaded and made available on the Festival’s YouTube Channel and website (www.gerakangin.com). Each episode lasts between 10 to 15 minutes.