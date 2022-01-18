Back home for CNY

The marketer continued, “We will continue to work closely with our travel partners to provide a seamless, safe, and stress-free booking experience for flights, buses and hotels on our platform so Malaysians will have a memorable and enjoyable reunion this Chinese New Year.”

“It is encouraging to see the recovery of the travel industry on Shopee as people start to make plans again,” said Shopee’s head of marketing, Kenneth Soh in his speech during the launch.

As part of its latest CNY Travel Campaign, Shopee is partnering with three local travel companies – Agoda, Airpaz, and Easybook.com to bring loved ones together during this festive season. This initiative was inspired by the increase of travel bookings on its platform.

SHOPEE MALAYSIA is determined to keep the festive spirit alive this CNY at all costs. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Shopee is celebrating this Lunar New Year with a bang through exciting promotions, entertainment and collaborations.

As such, users will enjoy a 10% discount (capped at RM 20) on bus tickets, hotel, or flight bookings via the Tickets, Top-Ups & Bills in app-portal on Shopee.

In addition, users who booked during the campaign period (from today to the 26th January) will also stand a chance to win 3 days/2 nights stay at Camar Langkawi Resort with RM250 Flights vouchers.

Cleland Robertson, Country Director of Agoda, is confident that “this partnership with Shopee makes travel even more accessible, and as seamless and hassle-free as possible”.

In fact, the partnership is expected to cause a 100% increase in air travel bookings according to Airpaz Vice President, Wesley Wijaya. “We are expecting a positive rebound as people are now more confident in travelling given the increase in vaccination rate, and reopening of travel routes.”

“We hope that air travel will fully recover by the end of 2022,” said Wesly. This optimism was echoed by Easybook.com’s Managing Director, William Lee. Writing in his statement, Lee disclosed the potential for sales of bus tickets to surge up during this Chinese New Year.

Apart from the exciting travel promotions, Shopee will also kick start its CNY sale that is happening till February 2nd. The sale is expected to treat users to free shipping with minimum spending of RM 8, 88% of Bonus where customers will receive 88% discount vouchers on CNY products.

Customers will also stand a chance to win RM8,888 Ang Pow when they participate in the Shopee Fortune Quiz during the Shopee Live session at 8 pm daily.

To win more prizes, users can also utilise ShopeePay as a mode of payment. Shoppers who used ShopeePay from today until February 7th can win up to 8,888 Shopee coins when they transfer a minimum of RM2.88 through the e-Ang Pow.

Usage of ShopeePay can also reward shoppers RM8 cashback and 12% coins cashback at selected merchants. But of course, what is a celebration without any entertainment?

On January 24th, users can spend quality time with loved ones while tuning in to Shopee’s CNY TV Show on Shopee Live and 8TV from 10 pm on January 24th.

The show hosted by Royce Tan and Orange Tan will feature local celebrities like Gaston Pong and Uriah as they compete with one another. Fans can vote for their favourite teams and stand a chance to win up to 888,888 Shopee Coins.

So, head over to Shopee now to book your tickets at an affordable price!



For more information on Shopee’s CNY Travel campaign, head over to https://shopee.com.my/m/CNY-Travel-With-Shopee also, don’t forget to check out all the amazing deals at: https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale.