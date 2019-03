NURTURING the young leaves a positive and lasting impact on society, as children are the future of this nation.

With this mission in mind, Bata Malaysia has initiated social welfare efforts through its Bata Children’s Program (BCP) in aid of underprivileged children.

The latest of such initiatives is the “Little Dream Flip Flop” where in November last year, the company sold a special line of slippers featuring drawings by children from all over the world.

Bata Malaysia pledged RM3 for every pair of slippers sold, and with the support and generosity of Malaysians, the company managed to sell a total of 1,917 pairs.

BCP representatives donated RM6,000 from proceeds raised through the initiative to Pusat Jagaan Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad, an orphanage located in Petaling Jaya. A mock cheque was presented to the home’s representatives at the Bata Kids store in Sunway Pyramid on March 21, 2019.

Children from the home were also presented with a pair of slippers each and were treated to a sumptuous lunch and snacks during the event.

Bata Malaysia’s country manager Ajay Ramachandran said the company believes in carrying out projects that leave a lasting impact on the community.

“This is especially true with regards to children as they are the future of the nation. We hope that this activity will be a catalyst for more corporate bodies to give back to society,” he said.

The event was also graced by Bata CEO Alexis Nasard, Bata Asia Pacific president Roberto Longo, and members of the global board of directors, including board chairman Graham Allan.