Beat the heat with Tiger Crystal

The tropical Malaysian climate leaves us yearning for ways to cool down. This is why Tiger Crystal has decided to fight fire with fire and beckoned its fans to turn up the heat with its latest Heat Exchange activation. In return, the brand will reward fans’ efforts with free Tiger Crystal and promo codes.

The energy was abuzz at Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City today, where a giant thermometer was put up at the centre of the plaza. Curious onlookers and fans were invited to come together to convert their body heat via various activities to crank up the temperature and unlock free ice-cold Tiger Crystal, brewed to beat the heat.

Participants ran, jumped ropes, danced and even cycled their way to reach the target temperature and instantly unlocked free ice-cold Tiger Crystal to enjoy and celebrate their success among one another.

This one-day-only activation saw two rounds of Heat Exchange activity carried out with hundreds of bottles of ice-cold Tiger Crystal given away for free to participants to cool down after they brought the heat.

“The Malaysian weather is hot on most days, and as a beer that is brewed to beat the heat, Tiger Crystal wanted to inject some creativity when rewarding its fans. We kickstarted our Heat Exchange campaign with a giant thermometer placed right at the centre of a high-traffic area to reward fans in a playful manner. While this one-day-only activation enabled fans to come together and be rewarded for cheating the heat, our effort to keep the rewards flowing continues via the exclusive Heat Exchange website. From now until the 31st of October, the hotter it gets, the lower the price of Tiger Crystal goes.

All fans have to do is check out heatexchange.tigerbeer.com for daily updates based on the weather to unlock crystal-cold refreshment, brewed to beat the heat,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

So, when you find yourself feeling the heat, don’t forget to check out the Heat Exchange website and earn yourself a free Tiger Crystal to cool you down.

Discount vouchers ranging from RM5 to a free bottle of Tiger Crystal can be redeemed instantly via the Drinkies application and its Star Bar feature. This exciting promotion is available for fans in Peninsular Malaysia only.

For more information about Tiger Crystal and updates on Heat Exchange activation and its current discounts, visit heatexchange.tigerbeer.com and their social media pages at www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY and www.instagram.com/tigerbeermy.

Tiger Crystal and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Tiger Crystal advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.