PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Youth, a youth empowerment initiative by Berjaya Corporation Berhad, is inviting aspiring designers to unleash their artistic and creative talents by participating in a logo design contest for a café serving healthy vegetarian cuisine at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

The contest is open to all Malaysians aged 18 and above. Interested participants are invited to create two designs for the Berjaya Café logo, such as Berjaya Café and Berjaya Café 成功咖啡廳. They stand to win up to RM18,000 worth of prizes.

Submission for entries are open from now until July 18, 2020 through www.berjayayouth.com Each participant can submit a maximum of three entries.

The logo design contest is sponsored by Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, please visit www.berjayayouth.com or follow Berjaya Youth’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/berjayayouth and Instagram pages, for the latest updates.