FROM that innocent-looking toy figure to the power socket in your home, almost any innocuous object can hide a spy cam. A device ready to record everything that you do for nefarious purposes.

In South Korea, the ever-increasing use of spycams in the world of digital sex crimes has led to suicides. There, the phenomenon is known as molka, the Korean word for the secret camera.

According to the statistics shared on a BBC documentary, 6,400 cases of the threatening phenomenon were reported in 2017, compared to 2,400 in 2012. The fact that we have not heard of significant cases in the local media does not mean that it is not happening right now.

A spy camera is defined as a device that is capable of capturing video (and sometimes audio) of a location without the subjects’ knowledge. They are usually disguised as ordinary objects in the environment of the business or home. Made to look common, they are easily overlooked.

The most basic spy cameras are made up of only four components: the camera, the processor, storage, and a power source. On a wireless spy camera, the power source can be replaced with a battery and the storage can be a transmitter that can use either wifi, cellular, or other wireless communication. On top of that, these devices can be made so small they are nearly undetectable. Just look at the selfie cameras on your smartphone.

The ubiquity of these devices means that they are easily acquired, and the technology is so developed that anyone could install one and record your private moments without you knowing it. Strangers and people you know alike could do it.

Just search for the term spy camera on your favourite online shopping platform, and you will be amazed at the variety of ready to use spy cameras available. They come in many forms from phone chargers to clocks to even a lightbulb. And those are just the ones that are being sold openly.