LANGKAWI: The northern region marked the soft launch of its first fully integrated water-themed park called “Splash Out” by offering a special incentive to local residents - a 50% discount for various rides and recreational activities.

Located next to the Bella Vista Hotel in Kuah, the 4.89ha site is destined to become the next major tourist attraction for the island resort.

The pre-opening ceremony was officiated by the proprietor himself, Tan Sri Halim Mohammad, the executive chairman of the HM Group. The event saw some 300 guests among the first to sample the theme park’s offerings.

Splash Out Langkawi is designed to enthrall its patrons to lose themselves in its magical and fantastical kingdom where 12 thrilling slides and rides await, namely the “Raging Racers, Splash - Tacular, Shipwreck Falls, Splash Twister, Poseidon’s Revenge, Perfect Storm, Big Splash Kingdom, Wild Water, Rainbow Rider, Splash - Python, Sprinkle Island and River of Life.

Halim told journalists about a feature attraction, one that can simulate seven types of waves one of which comprises a six-storey-high slide that resembles a scene from the Hollywood blockbuster - “The Perfect Storm.”

He also said that safety and security is a priority at the park and that all staff are trained to handle emergency situations should it arise. The theme park has also helped create jobs for the locals who are also trained in water safety and as lifeguards.

“We are also offering a 50% discount for as long as possible, to Kedahans, as many people in the state have yet to experience and enjoy a water-theme park,“ he informed.