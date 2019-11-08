Bringing the bar home with Drinkies | Buzz

WANT chilled beers delivered to your doorstep, or a pop-up home bar complete with a barman for your parties? With Drinkies by Heineken Malaysia Berhad (Heineken Malaysia), you can do so in just a few clicks online. Drinkies is a one-stop platform that lets consumers bring the bar home with them whether it’s for a home party, wedding celebration, company dinners or a family reunion.

Other than being able to order a freshly tapped beer and snacks, this Draught@Home service comes with complimentary barman service! At the recent unveiling of the Drinkies service, Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said: “Consumers today seek convenience and better experience anytime, anywhere. They want their products right here, right now. “With a consumer-inspired approach, Drinkies solves the biggest pain point of home consumption – carrying heavy beverages home. Order via Drinkies.my and you can have your favourite chilled beers, ciders and more delivered directly to your doorstep within 60 minutes or scheduled at your convenience.”

“Drinkies now takes convenience to the next level, and today we tell consumers that you can enjoy freshly tapped beers in the comfort of your home. “For those who have always desired the complete bar experience at your home events, with Drinkies you can now enjoy hassle-free beverage support for you and your guests to celebrate with a fresh pint of beer. Now you can Bring the Bar Home!”

Launched in 2018, Drinkies by Heineken Malaysia is the first in the country to deliver chilled beers and ciders on demand to consumers’ within 60 minutes. Currently, the service is only available in select locations within Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru. To get the party started, consumers can place their orders online via www.drinkies.my or contact the Drinkies Hotline at 012-2818888.