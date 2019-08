How do you do it? First of all, this current promotion will end on Aug 31, and you have to act fast... and furiously!

Redemption submission is no later than Aug 31, 11.59pm local Malaysian time.

Only purchases made at participating Continental outlets qualify for redemption under this promotion.

You must first purchase four pieces of Continental brand tyres* for passenger, SUV and 4x4 car (15-inch and above) in a single official printed receipt between July 15 and Aug 31.

Continental says that claim must be made on an official claim form completed online at www.continental-marketing.com.my and must be accompanied with an uploaded clear and legible invoice highlighting the tyres purchased. Good luck!