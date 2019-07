PETALING JAYA: In a bid to accelerate the implementation of 5G in Malaysia, Celcom has announced it will begin 5G Live Cluster Trials at their headquarters.

Celcom Chief executive officer, Mohamad Idham Nawawi said the 5G tests will be the first in Malaysia, covering 1.22 sq km area in Petaling Jaya. The trials will reach over 450 households covering areas such as Section 14, Crystal Crown Hotel, Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tower and Taman Jaya LRT Station.

The trials will explore 5G application models and use cases, demonstrating 5G’s ability to support Smart City applications and to explore new vertical industries in transportation, agriculture, education and security.

“Our network experts, together with multiple technology partners, will be testing and familiarising with 5G user experience, use cases, network configurations, customer lifecycle management, network optimisation and commercialisation, which will eventually lead to the evolution of existing services, processes, products and business models.

“Celcom is excited and committed to continue being the leading industry player towards the development and evolution of 5G network with the latest technologies, bringing innovations that inspire Malaysians,“ he told reporters at the launch of the field trial here, yesterday.