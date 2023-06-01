Celebrate a blooming Chinese New Year at Sunway Malls

TO usher in the Chinese New Year (CNY), Sunway Malls collectively launched their unifying theme of ‘Blooming Happiness’.
The celebration at Sunway Velocity Mall on 5 January 2023 began with a welcome speech by the CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, H.C Chan followed by representatives from Sunway Malls officially launching their campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The event ended with a lion dance performance. There were not only two lions but two baby lions that were part of the lion dance blessing, as the theme personifies blooming happiness, multiplying the joy of the festive with everyone.
The lion dance performance was followed by a musical group of three instrumental performers, who serenaded the guests with classical Chinese music.
The representatives from Sunway Malls were H.C Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall, KS Wong, Senior General Manager of Sunway Malls, Jason Chin, General Manager of Sunway Pyramid, Chai Wen Yew, General Manager of Sunway Carnival Mall.
Also present, Danny Lee, General Manager of Sunway Putra Mall, Allan Tay, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Big Box & Sunway Citrine Hub, Albert Cheok, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Giza Mall, and Loo Hoey Theen, General Manager of Sunway Malls Marketing, Business Innovation, and eMall.
“And since we will be celebrating an early Chinese New Year this year, it is our wish that the good fortunes and blessings will continue to flow in abundance.” said H.C Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks.
As the community celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, Sunway Malls have reunited at Sunway Velocity Mall to wish everyone an abundance of happiness and prosperity in alignment with the CNY theme this year.
The CNY campaign theme “Blooming Happiness” signifies the importance of multiplying happiness, love and prosperity especially during this festive season. May everyone embody the qualities of the rabbit in spirit; vigilance, wittiness, and deftness embracing another new year
This year Sunway Malls is incorporating an interactive Augmented Reality (AR) digital element to the celebration as a special online to offline experience. Shoppers can scan the unique QR code to customize a special CNY greeting to be shared with their family and loved ones through the digital “Blessing Pond”.
Shoppers are also welcome to try out the “Fortune Hop” to participate in a fun CNY-themed AR game with a chance of winning mysterious gifts.
We invite all Malaysians to participate in all the events and activities that the malls have to offer this festive season, with exclusive redemption merchandise like angpows, household wares, beauty tools, gold, and attractive prizes to be won.
You stand a chance to win a Proton X70 for an enhanced lifestyle when you shop and spend for CNY in any of the Sunway Malls.
For those who prefer to get their festive shopping done virtually, Sunway eMall is the answer – they can also enjoy exclusive vouchers and deals online when they choose to shop with Sunway.
Visit www.sunwaymalls.com/blooming-happiness/ or check out the respective Sunway malls’ social media platforms for more information on the Blooming Happiness redemptions and activities.