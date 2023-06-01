Celebrate a blooming Chinese New Year at Sunway Malls

Wishing everyone a Blooming Chinese New Year

Lion Dance Performance to herald in the new year and bring prosperity, good luck and peace to all.

TO usher in the Chinese New Year (CNY), Sunway Malls collectively launched their unifying theme of ‘Blooming Happiness’. The celebration at Sunway Velocity Mall on 5 January 2023 began with a welcome speech by the CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, H.C Chan followed by representatives from Sunway Malls officially launching their campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event ended with a lion dance performance. There were not only two lions but two baby lions that were part of the lion dance blessing, as the theme personifies blooming happiness, multiplying the joy of the festive with everyone. The lion dance performance was followed by a musical group of three instrumental performers, who serenaded the guests with classical Chinese music.

The representatives from Sunway Malls were H.C Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall, KS Wong, Senior General Manager of Sunway Malls, Jason Chin, General Manager of Sunway Pyramid, Chai Wen Yew, General Manager of Sunway Carnival Mall. Also present, Danny Lee, General Manager of Sunway Putra Mall, Allan Tay, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Big Box & Sunway Citrine Hub, Albert Cheok, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Giza Mall, and Loo Hoey Theen, General Manager of Sunway Malls Marketing, Business Innovation, and eMall. “And since we will be celebrating an early Chinese New Year this year, it is our wish that the good fortunes and blessings will continue to flow in abundance.” said H.C Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks. As the community celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, Sunway Malls have reunited at Sunway Velocity Mall to wish everyone an abundance of happiness and prosperity in alignment with the CNY theme this year. The CNY campaign theme “Blooming Happiness” signifies the importance of multiplying happiness, love and prosperity especially during this festive season. May everyone embody the qualities of the rabbit in spirit; vigilance, wittiness, and deftness embracing another new year