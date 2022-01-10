CNY wishes from Eu Yan Sang

The Year of Tiger (壬寅Ren-Yin) 2022 is approaching soon. With the theme “A Great Year Ahead”, Eu Yan Sang wishes that everyone can receive endless wealth that surges like flowing water and be as strong as the brave and fearless tiger.

The company also hopes that everyone has a great year ahead with the courage to start something new and that all families are in good health in a year full of blessings, joy and happiness.

The tiger symbolizes strength, power, courage and fearlessness. It helps guard the home and brings in great fortune while ensuring everyone under the same roof is safe and auspicious. After two years of battling the pandemic, our hearts are in need of motivation, our bodies require proper care, and the market needs a boost. This is synonymous with “the Beginning of Powerful and Prestigious Year of Tiger”.

Eu Yan Sang uses folk art as the design theme of their hampers and gift boxes. The folk-art works carry the meaning of giving blessings, welcoming new beginnings, and looking forward to the future. They add festive and joyful colours to the gratitude gifts, which convey gift-givers sincere blessings perfectly.

To enhance our customer’s experience in a more holistic manner, Eu Yan Sang, a brand with a century-old history, is also constantly striving for breakthroughs.

The company has established an omnichannel retailing model, which allows customers to purchase in physical & online stores, provides exclusive services on WhatsApp and shopping convenience via a mobile application.

In the coming new year, the brand is also launching Malaysia’s first 3D CNY Digital Bazaar, allowing customers to get into the spirit of Chinese New Year, learn about common traditions, and win prizes in fun games.

As with what had been done in the past, Eu Yan Sang would like to remind the general public to care for unfortunate groups while being worry-free and well-fed with comfort during this festive season.

Therefore, the company resumes the “Bucket of Gold” charity drives and calls on everyone to send warmth to the beneficiary, <House of Love> Children Home in the new year.

In addition, Eu Yan Sang’s charity video about gratitude is not to be missed during the Chinese New Year. This year, the video centred around the theme “Cherish” reminds all to cherish their time spent with families and treat them with genuine kindness, considering the fact that they were not able to return to their hometown for reunion due to the pandemic last year.

It is with the presence of a heart that we feel grateful and moved when we do things from the bottom of our hearts.

The words “from the bottom of our hearts” are precisely what Eu Yan Sang places emphasis on when it comes to customer relationships as well as dedication to great customer service in the new year.