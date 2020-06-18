Don’t miss out on the global DC FanDome virtual event

Viewers also get to hear from the cast and creators behind their favourite feature films and TV series such as Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Black Lightning , DC’s Legends of Tomorrow , DC’s Stargirl , The Flash, Harley Quinn , the SnyderCut of Justice League , Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, Teen Titans GO!, Watchmen, Wonder Woman 1984 and many others.

The event also provides an opportunity for eager fans to get the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into the themed worlds designed to entertain everyone of all ages. Better yet, fans get to access localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language!

Starting at 10am PDT, you’ll get to meet all your superheroes and super-villains in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Fans will be treated to new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics.

DC fans, mark down August 22 in your calendars so you don’t miss out on DC FanDome — a free virtual fan experience for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com !

The epicentre of the DC FanDome is the Hall of Heroes, where fans can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages such as Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

From there, fans get to navigate and explore five additional satellite worlds with localized content and unique activities of each own.

1. DC Watchverse

Here, fans can grab a seat and enjoy hours of must-see content from around the world such as panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

2. DC YouVerse

In DC YouVerse, fans can come together and see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world. Perhaps, you can spot yours here.

3. DC KidsVerse

Designed specially for children in mind, the DC Kidsverse will occupy young children for hours with a broad range of family-friendly activations for younger fans. DC Kidsverse can be access directly here: DCKidsFanDome

4. DC InsiderVerse

DC InsiderVerse features a centerpice video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/ Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. Fans get to get behind-the-scenes with master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, including theme parks and consumer products.

5. DC FunVerse

At the DC FunVerse, fans get to collect cool shareables and check out the comic book reader, DIY cool WW84 Golden Armour and Batmobile kit. Fans can participate in digital giveaways and spend time at the store filled with merchandise which include some limited-edition exclusives.

Also, the second annual celebration of Black nerd (Blerd) culture returns with the all-new Blerd & Boujee House at DC FanDome, bringing Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds “party-with-a-purpose” vibes. Don’t miss out on the connections and conversations designed for the culture.

Share your creations

Additionally, in partnership with Talenthouse, DC asks fans to share their best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. Remember to submit your best cosplay, makeup, tattoo designs or even your Batcave at create.DCFanDome.com for a chance to be featured inside this virtual world event!

Selected artists on the day of the event will be voted by the community in each of the two competitions in order to help judges pick selected artist winners. The selected winners will receive a part of a cash prize pool courtesy of DC and Talenthouse.

For more info and updates, please visit DCFanDome.com, where fans can devour even more content on the new Daily Star blog, with a welcoming message from Jim Lee.