Download all episodes of Beauty & The Boss for free on TVBAnywhere+

TVB Anywhere Limited – owned by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), Hong Kong’s leading TV broadcaster, has released TVB Anywhere’s first original drama series, the 30-episode romantic drama – Beauty & The Boss (愛美麗狂想曲).

Malaysians can now enjoy all full episodes of Beauty & The Boss, featuring celebrities such as Moses Chan and Ali Lee and many other seasoned actors on the newly-launched Lite Video on Demand (VOD) plan on TVBAnywhere+.

What’s the story about?

Divorcee Wong Lai-mei (played by Ali Lee) finally decides to return to work after 10 years of being a full-time housewife, where she meets her employer, Matt (played by Moss Chan), who runs a PR firm.

Matt has a dream team made up of So Chak-kei (played by Raymond Cho), Tong Yan (played by Edwin Siu) and Kiki (played by Harriet Yeung).

Additionally, Wong Lai-mei, Kiki, Lee Siu-yung (played by Jeannie Chan) and Ho Yu-yan (played by Zoie Tam) are good friends and have been through thick and thin together.

This group of young men and women explore the dynamics of their relationships, as they flirt, seduce, develop crushes and occasionally dump their significant other on their bumpy rides of romantic adventures and journey to find happiness.

This drama also highlights the unconventional aspects of love played by Edwin Siu (as Tong Yan), an outstanding character who goes through a journey of self-discovery, as he learns to explore his sexuality throughout the course of this fascinating series.

More shows in TVBAnywhere+

TVBAnywhere+ also homes top-rated shows, including the star-studded crime drama Impossible 3 (非凡三俠) and intriguing talk shows – Tiger’s Talk, Coffee, You and Me (缘来ˆ自咖啡), Master’s Talk (有玄就有机) and Gigi’s Pot Of Love 2 (Gi味俱全).

TVBAnywhere+ houses over 10,000 hours of content in its database for users in Malaysia, offering an all-round viewing experience for online audiences, with a large library of TVB drama series and variety shows available for free in the free zone.

Upon signing up for the Lite VOD plan, users will enjoy new features to deliver a better user experience. Besides having two concurrent views per account and the latest download function that allows users to watch offline, TVBAnywhere+ is also compatible with all Android TV devices to let users enjoy their favourite shows on the TV screen.

TVBAnywhere+ is available for download on Play Store and App Store. Sign-up for the all-new Lite VOD plan now to enjoy the six-month free trial period right away!

For more information and updates, kindly log on to TVB Anywhere’s website at www.tvbanywhere.com or follow TVB Anywhere’s Facebook page HERE