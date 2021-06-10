Edelweiss: Enjoy the freshness of the Alps in Malaysia

A premium wheat beer all the way from the Alps, Edelweiss, is one of the latest additions to Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s portfolio of award-winning beers and ciders. Made with all-natural mountain ingredients, Edelweiss is now available across Peninsular Malaysia in bottles, cans and on draught. Edelweiss is easy-to-drink with a refreshing finish and a subtle, fruity aftertaste. It’s a smooth wheat beer with golden hue and natural cloudiness. Using the unique and innovative Edelweiss Blade draught machine, the drink is always available fresh on draught in selected bars and restaurants, and served at a crisp Alpine temperature of 2 degree Celcius. Edelweiss is also available in 330ml bottles and new, ‘sleek’ 330ml cans. Taller and more slender than a traditional beer can, the Edelweiss sleek can’s fresh modern look reflects the Alpine spirit of one of Europe’s best-loved wheat beers.

Edelweiss’ brand position, Feel the Alps, is a further nod to Edelweiss’ authentic origins. The product aims to give beer drinkers a taste of the freedom, excitement and playfulness of life on the Alps - from the subtle fruit and floral notes, evoking feelings of walking through lush mountain valleys, to a smooth, cool finish like freshly-fallen snow. Edelweiss’ fresh, contemporary twist can be traced back to the 17th century and it remains one of Europe’s best-loved wheat beers. It has found countless fans throughout Asia among drinkers seeking an exciting new taste experience too. Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director at HEINEKEN Malaysia said: “Edelweiss has a distinctive golden cloudiness and delicious fruity aftertaste. But it is about more than just great taste. It has this crisp, cool bite that leaves the drinker feeling refreshed. We have crafted this wheat beer to capture the spirit of the snow-capped peaks of Europe, where Edelweiss was born. We also want to bring people a wheat beer with the freshness of the Alps in every sip, even while they are staying home.” How to get a taste of Edelweiss? From now until 30th June at participating bars and restaurants, you can enjoy a 250ml glass of Edelweiss for the introductory price of only RM10.90. At selected supermarkets and hypermarket, you can pick up a 4-pack of 330ml cans for just RM32.50 (RSP), or a 24-pack for RM185.00 (RSP).

The Edelweiss Blade Machine, available to rent on Drinkies