Empowering reads for book-loving mums

Many have forgotten that books make perfect gifts as well. These books below featuring strong female leads will certainly delight mums who love to curl up with a good book to pass the time during the MCO. When You See Me by Lisa Gardner

Author Lisa Gardner’s thriller novels are page-turners, perfect for mums who love a good mystery. In this book, three of her heroines from separate series Detective D. D. Warren, Flora Dane and FBI Special Agent Kimberly Quincy team up to solve a mysterious murder from the past. When it turned out that the killer is a deceased serial kidnapper Jacob Ness, the three women must summon their nerves and skills to crack the most disturbing case of their careers. The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

Winner of the National Book Award, this novel centres on grief, friendship and healing. When a woman lost her lifelong best friend and mentor, she was unexpectedly left to care for a huge Great Dane belonging to her friend. Both the woman and the dog form a lasting bond together as they grieve the loss of their friend and master. Circe by Madeline Miller