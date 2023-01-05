Enabling the best hybrid work experience

Jabra has launched a new range of headset and conference speakers for the hybrid workplace.

IN ORDER to bridge the generational and technological gap in the workforce and be continuously steadfast in engineering improved audio quality, Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, introduces new products in its leading headset and conference speaker line. The Jabra Evolve2 series sees the addition of three new mid range headsets including the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, Evolve2 50 and Evolve2 55 that supports work from anywhere. Meanwhile, Jabra’s market-leading Speak series of professional speakerphones expands with the Jabra Speak2 75, Speak2 55 and Speak2 40 that offers portability, future-proof sound clarity and quality.

Evolving hybrid work with the new Evolve2 range The new Evolve2 headsets are meant to empower users with the most useful and professional features to protect their focus zone and enable them to take calls and meetings no matter where they are. Additionally, the Evolve2 headsets have optimised sound for professional calls and music, so there is no need to switch headsets when it is time for a break. The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex (RM1,880) stands out with its unique fold-and-go design with a collapsible hinged headband, slimmed-down earcups, and a shorter hide-away boom arm. With the headset, users can be sure to be heard clearly even in loud locations, thanks to a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers a best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings. In addition, these headsets feature the Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotate to move whenever users do – making the headset incredibly comfortable, no matter how long it is worn. Jabra is also bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into a wider range of professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55 (RM1,580), and a corded version, Evolve2 50 (RM1,180). The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones. The Evolve2 mid-range products are certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.