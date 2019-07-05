Encore Melaka celebrates 1st Anniversary with a bang

ENCORE Melaka theatre will be hosting the Melaka International Cultural Night 2019 starting from 5 to 7th July 2019.

Jam packed with a variety of exciting programmes for the whole family from dance performances, DIY workshops and great food, the Melaka International Cultural Night is definitely an event not to be missed.

This anniversary celebration is made doubly special as the organisers have secured Malaca-born International Chinese Ink Painting Artist Chong Chen Guan and Quake Kah Ann to showcase their artistic skills by painting exclusive murals for the event.

Local celebrities Yise Loo and Koh Jian Yi will also be taking the stage to perform 2 songs each on the 7th at 8pm.



The theatre is having a super promotion for MyKad holders offering 2 tickets at RM77 starting from 1st July – 31st July 2019. Entry for children aged 4 and below is free.

This promotion is limited to 777 tickets for each show so grab them now before its too late!



Customers can choose any seat categories with just a few simple clicks via the official Encore Melaka website here: https://encore-melaka.com/ticketsonly/