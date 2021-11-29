Experience Edelweiss at a whole new altitude in Resorts World Genting

Edelweiss elevates fans’ drinking experience with the launch of its flagship outlet and numerous pop-up bars in major cities.

Edelweiss, the premium wheat beer born in the Alps, has embarked on its #FeelTheAps journey to inspire fans to actively seek new discoveries and a fresh outlook in their lives and cities. As Edelweiss influencers share how they rediscover their cities with new adventures, fans too are hopping on the bandwagon for a chance to score attractive prizes. While the hashtag #FeelTheAlps is gaining traction with fans taking their brand-new discoveries and adventures with Edelweiss to social media, Edelweiss continues to bring refreshing experiences into the city with the launch of the Edelweiss flagship outlet, The Alps bar, in Resorts World Genting. Located at Sky Avenue Mall, The Alps bar was launched on Nov 24 in the presence of the management team of Heineken Malaysia Berhad - Roland Bala, Managing Director, Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director, and Vasily Baranov, Sales Director. With them were Thaddeus Huang and Tan Koon Lin, owners of The Alps bar as well as Dato’ Edward Holloway, Executive Vice President, Leisure and Hospitality of Genting Malaysia. Members of the media and invited guests got an exclusive sneak peek into the world of Edelweiss right here at The Alps bar. The modern and sophisticated bar was majestically decked out to depict the essence of the Alps, and a highlight was the breath-taking view experienced from the first floor as they enjoyed a cold Edelweiss that truly brought the #FeelTheAlps experience to new heights.

Every corner of The Alps bar was Instagrammable for guests to capture their #FeelTheAlps experience. They were served with delectable Austrian dishes to accompany their ice-cold refreshing Edelweiss, and to top it off, guests got to evoke their playful side with the exciting claw machine game to score exclusive prizes such as free stays in Genting Highlands, food and beverage vouchers, an at-home Blade Machine experience, and various other Edelweiss merchandise. At the event, guests were able to understand the Edelweiss brand better. They learned about the all-natural ingredients and the blend of fresh mountain herbs which makes Edelweiss as distinctive as it is. Guests then had the opportunity to tap their own Edelweiss from the exclusive Blade Machine and taste the fresh finish and subtle, fruity aftertaste to really immerse themselves in the experience.