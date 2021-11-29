Experience Edelweiss at a whole new altitude in Resorts World Genting

Edelweiss, the premium wheat beer born in the Alps, has embarked on its #FeelTheAps journey to inspire fans to actively seek new discoveries and a fresh outlook in their lives and cities. As Edelweiss influencers share how they rediscover their cities with new adventures, fans too are hopping on the bandwagon for a chance to score attractive prizes.
While the hashtag #FeelTheAlps is gaining traction with fans taking their brand-new discoveries and adventures with Edelweiss to social media, Edelweiss continues to bring refreshing experiences into the city with the launch of the Edelweiss flagship outlet, The Alps bar, in Resorts World Genting.
Located at Sky Avenue Mall, The Alps bar was launched on Nov 24 in the presence of the management team of Heineken Malaysia Berhad - Roland Bala, Managing Director, Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director, and Vasily Baranov, Sales Director. With them were Thaddeus Huang and Tan Koon Lin, owners of The Alps bar as well as Dato’ Edward Holloway, Executive Vice President, Leisure and Hospitality of Genting Malaysia.
Members of the media and invited guests got an exclusive sneak peek into the world of Edelweiss right here at The Alps bar. The modern and sophisticated bar was majestically decked out to depict the essence of the Alps, and a highlight was the breath-taking view experienced from the first floor as they enjoyed a cold Edelweiss that truly brought the #FeelTheAlps experience to new heights.
Every corner of The Alps bar was Instagrammable for guests to capture their #FeelTheAlps experience. They were served with delectable Austrian dishes to accompany their ice-cold refreshing Edelweiss, and to top it off, guests got to evoke their playful side with the exciting claw machine game to score exclusive prizes such as free stays in Genting Highlands, food and beverage vouchers, an at-home Blade Machine experience, and various other Edelweiss merchandise.
At the event, guests were able to understand the Edelweiss brand better. They learned about the all-natural ingredients and the blend of fresh mountain herbs which makes Edelweiss as distinctive as it is. Guests then had the opportunity to tap their own Edelweiss from the exclusive Blade Machine and taste the fresh finish and subtle, fruity aftertaste to really immerse themselves in the experience.
“Edelweiss wants to inspire its fans to explore new adventures and experiences, and our aim is to provide different drinking experiences to our drinkers. As such, with the opening of our flagship outlet, The Alps, our fans’ experiences will reach greater altitudes with every sip of Edelweiss, especially when they get to pour themselves a cold one from the Blade Machine. For fans in other major cities of Malaysia, Edelweiss pop-up bars will be activated at outlets near them too,” said Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia.
The #FeelTheAlps Edelweiss experience is not only available at The Alps bar in Genting Highlands, but also at various pop-up bars in Penang, Johor, and Klang Valley regions. Updates on the pop-up bars can be found on Edelweiss’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
Fans can also score exclusive Edelweiss merchandise when they purchase Edelweiss products. They can visit the social media pages at facebook.com/edelweissbeer.my and instagram.com/edelweissbeer.my/ to stay updated, or even check out www.drinkies.my for more information about the ongoing promotions.
*All activities at The Alps bar were carried out by strictly adhering to the SOPs set out in line with the government’s safety guidelines. Edelweiss and all related promotions and activations are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Enjoy responsibly. Do not drink and drive.