Fate: The Winx Saga is returning for Season 2 despite rocky start

Netflix’s live adaptation of the beloved Winx Club comic got off on a rocky start but was received well enough from viewers to get a second season.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is set to begin filming eight brand-new hourlong episodes in Ireland later this year.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term,” said showrunner Brian Young.

Just like the live adaptation of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fate: The Winx Saga was given a grittier treatment and made some changes in the character lineup.

In the original Italian comic, Winx Club centers around six girls named Bloom, Stella, Musa, Tecna, Aisha and Flora. In the live adaptation, only five girls appeared as the main cast: Bloom, Stella, Musa, Terra and Aisha. Tecna does not make an appearance and Flora is mentioned in passing as Terra’s cousin.

The first season was also criticised for whitewashing Musa, an East Asian character in the comics, who is played by Elisha Applebaum in the show. Flora, a Latina comic character, was seemingly replaced by a new character named Terra.

Actress Abigail Cowen who plays the titular character Bloom addressed the casting backlash in an interview with The Wrap.

“If we are lucky enough to get a second season, I think Flora would be brought in and I would definitely welcome that. I’m not a part of the casting process, but I do think, if the series does go to a second season, I think hopefully these concerns are something that can be addressed, because I do think diversity both in front of and behind the camera is vital and much-needed throughout the industry and internationally. So I think it’s important that we are having these conversations.”