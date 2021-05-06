Free Fire celebrates the act of gifting this Ramadan and introduces its first Malaysian ambassador

By bringing the community together in Free Fire, Survivors will have the opportunity to overcome physical distances – to create enjoyable moments and memories with one another.

Free Fire’s Ramadan event will look to encourage Survivors in Malaysia to spread kindness with one another through acts of gifting, especially during a time where many are apart from their loved ones.

Garena’s Free Fire is all ready to commemorate Ramadan with its players – known as Survivors – across Malaysia with its Ramadan 2021 event!

To celebrate the act of giving, Survivors will be able to redeem daily prizes and share gifts with their friends (up to a limit of one gift given and received each day) from 6 to 16 May 2021.

Prominent rewards such as the Custom Room Card and the Ramadan-themed Verdant Soul backpack will be available only on 13 May.

To encourage acts of giving, Survivors can also unlock individual milestone rewards based on the number of gifts they share. Play it forward this Ramadan to unlock exciting prizes like the Celadon Grail lootbox and the Persia Prowess Bundle.

Additionally, Survivors in Malaysia can count down the days to Raya together by earning awesome login bonuses as a community. These would include trial cards of legendary weapon skins and fan-favourite characters.

Every match played also rewards Survivors with some Lemang tokens, which can be exchanged for a free M82B- Dragon Mob gun skin during the Ramadan 2021 event period.

More exclusives await Survivors who log in on 13 May, where players playing for more than 30 minutes can get their hands on the elusive Magic Cube which can be exchanged with a costume bundle of their choice!

The celebrations don’t stop there! The excitement continues after Peak Day with Raya Day Extended missions. By clearing missions, Survivors can also work their way towards unlocking an exclusive Jungle Excursion skyboard that will allow them to glide through the skies and enter the battlefield in style.

Introducing Free Fire’s first Malaysian ambassador

Garena also unveiled actor-singer-comedian Zizan Razak, of popular local reality show ‘Raja Lawak’ and blockbuster action comedy film series ‘Polis Evo’, as Free Fire’s first ambassador for Malaysia.

“I’m thrilled to be the first Free Fire ambassador in Malaysia. As an actor, my passion is in entertaining and creating memorable experiences for my fellow Malaysians. With Free Fire setting the tone for competitive battle royale in Malaysia, I look forward to being part of the growing esports scene and bringing this great wave of entertainment to local youth,” said Zizan.

Zizan was chosen as Free Fire’s first brand ambassador in Malaysia due to popular local demand and will be the face of Free Fire in Malaysia for the rest of 2021. He will appear in various Free Fire marketing materials, including in a TV commercial, an exclusive short film, and a music video which will be released on 8th May and 13th May respectively on Free Fire social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

“It’s also special for me to be part of this campaign during Ramadan, especially with the theme of giving back and ‘playing it forward’. I think great moments build camaraderie among friends, and it is these awesome memories of unity and support for one another that we will ultimately remember when we look back years down the road.” said Zizan.

Catch Zizan as he ‘plays it forward’ this Ramadan and in more upcoming events. Stay tuned to Free Fire’s social media pages (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram) for all the latest updates!

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.